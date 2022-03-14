Apple has released watchOS 8.5 for the Apple Watch. It adds irregular heart rhythm notification and more. Here are Apple’s release notes:

watchOS 8.5 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Ability to authorize Apple TV purchases and subscriptions

COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format

Updates to irregular heart rhythm notifications designed to improve atrial fibrillation identification. Available in the United States, Chile, Hong Kong, South Africa, and many more regions where the feature is available.

Audio hints in Fitness+ provide you with audio commentary of visually demonstrated moves during workouts.

WatchOS 8.5 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

