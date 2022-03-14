An exclusive report by 9to5Mac says that iPhone 14 Pro models may have a taller screen due to the new design and that Apple has still been working on satellite features. The article adds that there will be no “mini” version of the iPhone 14 line-up.

New Apple smartphones will almost certainly ship this fall. According to 9to5Mac, they’ll be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions, and the current 5.4-inch iPhone mini form-factor will be discontinued.

Also from the article: These mid-range phones will have the same display resolution as the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, the display on the flagships iPhones 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (codenamed D73 and D74) may be slightly taller to accommodate the new “notch + pill” design that will replace the notch.

Other rumors about the upcoming smartphone include:

° Only the iPhone 14 Pro models will have the “A16” chip, while the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13.

° At least some of the models will be eSIM-only.

° The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will contain 8GB of RAM.

° Some will sport 120GHz displays.

° The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will have a hole + pill design.

° The two high-end models will sport a 48 million pixel camera.

° The top two models have also have OLED screens.

° They will support the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

