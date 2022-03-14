On Friday Apple opened pre-orders for the new iPhone SE through its website and the Apple Store app. Now, as noted by MacRumors, estimated delivery times have since slipped into late March for select configurations in the U.S.

The article notes that all models of the smartphone‌ are facing an estimated delivery window of March 29 — or March 28 if additional shipping costs are paid. All configurations of the ‌iPhone SE‌ will be available for launch day in-store pickup on March 18 — at least while supplies last.

The new iPhone SE comes in three colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. It’s available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at US$429.

Customers can get the iPhone SE for $17.87 a month before trade-in from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. It’s also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

