Apple has updated its Logic Pro X, MainStage, and MainStage music apps. All the upgrades are available now at the Mac App Store.

Logic Pro X, Apple’s pro-level music creation hardware, has been revved to version 10.7.3. The upgrade adds spatial audio monitoring with dynamic head tracking for some AirPods and Beats by Dre headphones. It also optimizes performance on M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips on the Mac Studio introduced at last week’s “Peek Performance” event, as well as some bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Logic Pro X is available today as a free update for all existing users, and is available on the Mac App Store for $199.99 for new customers. For more information, visit apple.com/logic-pro.

MainStage is a live stage-oriented companion app to Logic Pro. Version 3.6 is also optimized for the new Mac Studio. In addition, it sports a tweaked design and sound library expansion with more patches and kits.

MainStage 3.6 is a free update for registered users. For new users it’s $29.99. MainStage can be found at the Mac App Store.

Version 10.4.6 of the free GarageBand music app for consumers/prosumers has stability improvements and bug fixes. It’s available at the Mac App Store.

