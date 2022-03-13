The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are being handed out today in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners as they’re announced.

When it comes to Apple TV+, Jason Sudeikis of “Ted Lasso” took Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and the show’s Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein picked up the respective TV awards for Supporting Actress and Actor. Troy Kutser won the night’s first film award, Supporting Actor for Apple’s “CODA.”

So far, “Ted Lasso” leads the field with three wins. “Belfast” (Best Acting Ensemble, Young Actor/Actress), “Succession” (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series), and “The White Lotus” (Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series) are the only other double winners among films and TV shows — so far.

