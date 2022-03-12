Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From 9to5Mac: In 2019, Apple launched a fun “Apple at Work” campaign that highlighted how enterprise users can take advantage of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. A year later, the company released another video, this time featuring employees working from home due to the pandemic. Now “The Underdogs” from the previous videos are back in a new story called “Escape from the Office.”

° From AppleInsider: Another Chinese national has been sentenced his role in a scheme to defraud Apple out of more than $1 million with counterfeit iPhones.

° From The Mac Observer: Google’s new update to their messaging system sends a word to Apple that they should make major changes to iMessages.

° From iMore: Apple is out with a new Apple Pay promotion that offers savings at Bed Bath & Beyond as well as Brooklinen.

° From Reuters: Ukraine’s two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world’s supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! discussion of the new Mac Studio, Studio Display, and the M1 Ultra wrap up with a conversation of the apparent change in design philosophy that this and some of the other more recent port additions seem to indicate. (Part 3)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related