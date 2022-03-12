Now that it’s offering the Studio Display, Apple has quit selling the 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K display. The former retails for US$1,599 (and up), while the latter retails for $1,299.

I’ve used an LG UltraFine 5K display since its debut in 2018. As I said in a review almost four years ago, it’s screen is fantastic, but its design is bland, as is its camera and built-in speakers. (Look for my review of the Studio Display soon.)

For now Apple is still offering the 23.7-inch UltraFine 4K display through its website for $699.

Price and availability of the Studio Display

The Studio Display is available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, March 18.

The Studio Display costs US$1,599, and $1,499 for education. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at apple.com/store. The nano-texture glass option adds $300 to the price, while the tilt-and-height adjustable stand ads $400.

