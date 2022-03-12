Apple TV+ has released the trailer for “They Call Me Magic,” the four-part documentary event that takes a holistic look into the life and career of Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The trailer was unveiled on the heels of the docuseries making its debut at the 2022 SXSW Film festival in Austin, Texas today ahead of its global premiere on Friday, April 22, on Apple TV+.

About the documentary series

“They Call Me Magic” offers a glimpse into the real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today. The series features intimate, never-before-seen interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup including Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Larry Bird, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, former President Barack Obama, Fred Stabley Jr., Dwayne Wade, Jerry West, Michael Wilbon and more.

The docuseries explores Magic’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist.

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) with editor Dirk Westervelt (“Ford v Ferrari”) and cinematographer Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”), the docuseries is produced for Apple by XTR and New Slate Ventures, and produced in association with H.Wood Media and Delirio Films.

