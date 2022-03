Apple may be considering an iPhone assembly plant in Pakistan, reports iMore. Business leader Javed Afridi tweeted that he’s in talks with the tech giant regarding the move.

iMore says this could help reduce import tariffs on products, much like a similar venture in India. Afraid is CEO of Haier Pakistan and owner of MG JW Automobile Pakistan. He also owns the cricket franchise Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today