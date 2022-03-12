On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are this week’s picks.

° Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 10, an update of the backup utility for macOS. The update contains full support for macOS 12 Monterey, and runs natively on both Apple silicon and Intel-based Mac computers.

What’s more, ChronoSync 10 contains many features and fixes most notably simple bootable backups for Big Sur and Monterey, iCloud support, and custom Archive location. It requires macOS 10.12 or newer and costs US$49.99. A demo is available for download.

° Designer Ben Vessey has created a collection of humorous dynamic wallpapers that dynamically update based on the time.

Clock Off wallpapers are available in three different designs which can be purchased individually, or as part of a bundle. Dynamic wallpapers require macOS Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, or Monterey. Installation can be completed in less than a minute.

° SmartFriends is a new, free game that allows you to “train your brainpower every day in a fun way.”

How? By doing this together with your friends. Well, actually, you’ll be competing against them.

SmartFriends offers everyone the same daily challenge, in the form of a logical IQ test. It can be a number sequence, a Matrigma test, or anything that will start a brain crunching. Solved the test? Users share their score and challenge their friends.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related