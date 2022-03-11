Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From AppleInsider: Meta has announced a new fitness feature for its Oculus Quest 2 that will allow users to send workout data to the Apple Health app and other third-party platforms.

° From the Washington Post: The Russian government is moving forward with a plan to nationalize assets left behind by Western firms like Apple that have departed the country.

° From DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article): TSMC’s 4nm process will also build Apple’s M2 chip that will power the new Mac series slated for launch in the second half of this year

° From https://www.iphones.ru (a Russian language site): iTunes and App Store purchases can no longer be made by Apple device users located in Russia, leaving them unable to pay for apps, media, or Apple services.

° From MacRumors: The Apple Studio Display outputs at 1440p resolution when connected to the fourth generation iPad Air and iPad mini 6.

° From 9to5Mac: Geekbench scores for the new iPhone SE show it has performance roughly on par with the iPhone 13.

° From iMore: Peloton has released an update that now allows you to track your heart rate and Activity Rings when completing a Peloton workout.

° From the Apple TV+ YouTube channel: Siân Heder, the director of the Academy Award-nominated film CODA, describes how Troy Kotsur (Best Supporting Actor nominee) and Emilia Jones improvised one of the film’s most emotionally affecting moments.

° From PlayStation: Sony says PlayStation 4 owners who want to try out the Apple TV+ service can get an extended three-month free trial on their console.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the discussion of Apple’s ‘Peak Performance’ event continues as the MacVoices Live! panel of Mike T. Rose, David Ginsburg, Jeff Gamet, Frank Petrie, Andrew Orr, Mark Fuccio, Guy Serle, Jim Rea, Brittany Smith, and Kelly Guimont join host Chuck Joiner to examine the power of the M1 Ultra, the design of the new Studio Display, and the utility of the new Mac Studio. (Part 2)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related