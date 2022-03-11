The new iPhone SE and iPad Air announced at Apple’s “Peek Performance” event are now available for pre-order.

iPhone SE

The new iPhone SE comes in three colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. It’s available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at US$429.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions can pre-order the smartphone with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

Customers can get the iPhone SE for $17.87 a month before trade-in from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. It’s also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air packs an Apple-designed M1 chip. It’s available to order now from apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the US, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

The new iPad Air

Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of US$599 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $749. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related