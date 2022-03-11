Best picture nominees are leading the race in terms of streaming popularity. according to JustWatch. The international streaming guide says. compared to the previous week, there was only some movement in the top 3.

“King Richard” became the most popular Best picture nominee whereas “Belfast” decreased. AppleTV+ title “CODA” maintained a solid position ranking #2.

JustWatch has created a daily tracker showing which title is the most popular among streamers. Check it out here: Best Picture Popularity Tracker

