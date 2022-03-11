In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says not to expect a high-end Mac mini until 2023. He also thinks that’s when Apple will finally unveil a new Mac Pro and an “iMac Pro.”

A revamped Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max processor options were expected to be unveiled at the “Peek Performance” event. An “iMac Pro” with Apple Silicon was predicted for later in 2022. However, after Tuesday’s Apple event, speculation began that the 27-inch iMac was no more and was replaced in the desktop line-up by the Mac Studio.

If Kuo is right — and he often is — those hoping for a revamped Mac mini and iMac Pro may still get their wishes. However, patience may be required.

