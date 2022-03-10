Apple has confirmed to MacRumors that the Studio Display introduced at Tuesday’s “Peek Performance” event works with PCs, but critical new features of the display won’t carry over and the experience will be lacking compared to using the display with a Mac.

Features that require macOS, such as Center Stage and True Tone, will not work when connected to PCs. As Apple notes on its website, in order to use the webcam in the Studio Display, customers will need to be using a Mac running the latest macOS update.

Pricing and availability

The Studio Display are available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, March 18.

The Studio Display costs US$1,599, and $1,499 for education. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at apple.com/store. The nano-texture glass option adds $300 to the price, while the tilt-and-height adjustable stand ads $400.

