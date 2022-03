When Apple published the spec sheets for its new Mac Studio, folks wondered why the model with the M1 Ultra processor weighed two pounds more than the version with an M1 Max.

Here’s what the company said in an email to The Verge: They have the same 370W power supply. The additional weight is due to M1 Ultra having a larger copper thermal module, whereas M1 Max has an aluminum heatsink.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today