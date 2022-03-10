If you’re tired of having to reach behind your iMac to access ports, the US$89.99 Satechi Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for iMac is just what you’re looking for. It features seven built-in ports and an ergonomic design.

On the iMacs (for the sake of design and style I guess) all the ports are on the back, out of easy reach. The Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub makes the most-used ports easily accessible.

Not only does this Stand Hub elevate your computer, but also your workspace, as it’s available in a sleek design. Its ergonomic design raises your monitor screen to a comfortable viewing height to help to reduce neck strain and encourage better posture.

It’s also very functional, allowing access to peripherals via USB 3.0 data ports (three), USB-C data port (one), micro/SD card slots, and audio jack. (The folks at Satechi say you should only connect one bus-powered device at a time.)

The Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub is available at Satechi.net comes in two colorways: Space Gray and Silver. My one complaint is that I wish it came in colors to match the hues of the 24-inch iMac. I’d love a blue one with my blue all-in-one.

Review overview Functionality 10 Color options 7 The Pros Lots of built-in ports

ergonomic design

affordable The Cons Not available in multiple colors summary 9The Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub takes up a single USB-C port on the back of the iMac and attaches perfectly. If you’re tired of having to go to the back of your all-in-one to connect/disconnect items, check out Satechi’s device.

