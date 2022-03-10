Satechi has released USB4 C-to-C Cables (US$24.99 and $29.99) that are compatible with Apple’s new Studio Display and a new 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger ($29.99) that purportedly charges 3x faster than the 5W chargers that accompany Apple products.

Here’s how Satechi describes the products:

Satechi: 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger (pictured)

Next-generation GaN technology allows users to charge faster and more efficiently, an ideal addition to any office or home space

Equipped with ETL and CE certifications to provide a safe, yet effective, charge to connected devices up to 30W

Charges 3x faster than the 5W chargers that accompany Apple products

Measures at just 1.81 by 1.06 inches and comes equipped with a convenient foldable wall plug for easy storage while on-the-go, perfect for work or travel.

Ultra-sleek aluminum design compliments other Apple devices and Microsoft Surface Pro

Satechi: USB4 C-to-C Cables (10 inch + 2.6 ft)

Compatible with Apple MacBook and Microsoft Surface Pro alike, these cables use USB-C and next generation USB4 technology to provide significant technology upgrades for quick and efficient charging

Next-generation USB4 technology provides upgraded bandwidth for video and data fast transfer rates of up to 40Gbps and backwards compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3 and 4

These cables provide up to 100W of power delivery and support fast charging with other compatible chargers

Features a premium braided nylon construction to prevent breakage and an aluminum shell to effectively maximize heat dissipation

Ultra-hi-res 8K video output for a stunning display whether it is for working, streaming, or gaming, also compatible with Apple’s new Studio Display

Like this: Like Loading...

Related