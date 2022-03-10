Analyst Ross Young tweets that Apple is planning a “Studio Display Pro” with a mini-LED display and ProMotion support. These are two features that some folks have lamented aren’t part of the Studio Pro that Apple debuted this week.

A 24-inch Studio Display?

Of course, such features will make the display even pricier. The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks Apple should release a 24-inch Studio Display so even more folks can afford an Apple-branded monitor.

The Studio Display is available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, March 18.

Pricing and availability

The Studio Display costs US$1,599, and $1,499 for education. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at apple.com/store. The nano-texture glass option adds $300 to the price, while the tilt-and-height adjustable stand adds $400.

Future iPad Pro predictions

Young also tweeted that the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro revamp won’t get a mini-LED display as previously predicted. However, he thinks the next rev of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will have such a display.

