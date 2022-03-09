Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From the Apple TV Newsroom page: In 2022, Apple Original Films will debut new films hailing from today’s most renowned, award-winning storytellers and stars, including Alfonso Cuaron, Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Bill Murray, Russell Crowe and many more.

° From MacRumors:Apple is expected to release lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max models that continue to have a notch this year. According to a post from the account “yeux1122” on the Korean blog Naver, these models will share the same bezel size as last year’s iPhone 13.

° From iMore: Complete at least twenty minutes of exercise in order to receive a digital award as well as limited-edition stickers for iMessage.

° From The Elec: LG Display is developing two models of OLED panels for future iPads.

° From DigiTimes: Apple reportedly is in talks with a Korean substrate maker for the supply of ABF-based FC-BGA substrates for processing Apple Car chip solutions, sparking concerns about which IC substrate suppliers will eventually contribute components to Apple’s EV, according to industry sources.

° iCulture: The HomePod mini will be available to order in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland starting at the end of March.

° From MacVoices: We all want privacy on the Internet, but does that include a right to anonymity? On the new MacVoices Live, Charlotte Henry joins host Chuck Joiner to discuss the fallout around the revealing of the identities of the Bored Ape Yacht Club by Buzzfeed, and the journalistic considerations involved. (Part 2)

