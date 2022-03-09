Newly launched streaming service HBO Max keeps expanding its market share due to launching its service in Europe, according to JustWatch. The international streaming guide says Apple TV+ is close to overtaking HBO Max globally.

JustWatch says Peacock and Peacock Premium haven’t picked up much traction over the past two months. However, Apple’s streaming service gained momentum after some initial drops in viewership.

JustWatch is an international streaming guide that “helps over 20 million users per month across 95 countries to find something great to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, etc.”

