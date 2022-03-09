I’m really excited about the new Apple Studio Display. It clicks most of the boxes I was hoping for in a new monitor. However, “most” is the key word.

The specs on the display should just as fantastic as I knew they would. And I’m very happy that Apple is offering enhanced audio and video capabilities. It sounds (pun intended) as if the Studio Display’s speakers will be good enough that no external speakers are required.

However, I’m disappointed that the monitor doesn’t support ProMotion. ProMotion is Apple’s name for the adaptive, high refresh rate, 120Hz display first available on the iPad Pro. While a standard refresh rate will update a display 60 times a second (60Hz), the ProMotion’s adaptive 120Hz screen works at twice this speed. This results in smoother scrolling, improved responsiveness and better gaming performance.

I’m not sure why it’s not offered on the Studio Display. Would it have added too much to the price tag? That doesn’t seem likely considering that the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Finally, the new display offers no support for HDR. And it doesn’t have a mini-LED display as some have predicted. I’m not sure why there’s no HDR support, but I suspect a mini-LED display would have jacked up the price beyond the point that “prosumers” would be able to afford.

