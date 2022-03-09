Apple TV+ has landed the rights to a new feature documentary about the life and career of seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, Sir Lewis Hamilton, reports Deadline. The documentary will feature full access to Hamilton and his team, on and off the track, and an all-star cast of guest interviews.

The docu will be produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films, and One Community. Richard Plepler will executive produce through his Eden Productions and Scott Budnick will also serve as executive producer. Matt Kay will direct

About Lewis Hamilton

In Formula One, Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles (tied with Michael Schumacher), and holds the records for the most wins (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (182), among others. He also serves as the “maestro” of the Gran Turismo series since Gran Turismo Sport.

