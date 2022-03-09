Apple’s new Studio Display comes with three different mounting options, but, alas, they’re not interchangeable. As noted by MacRumors, the stands are built into the display so you are committed to whichever one you order.

Your choices: a built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees; a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm; and a VESA mount adapter that supports landscape or portrait orientation.

Pricing and availability

The Studio Display are available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, March 18.

The Studio Display costs US$1,599, and $1,499 for education. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at apple.com/store. The nano-texture glass option adds $300 to the price, while the tilt-and-height adjustable stand adds $400.

