Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for season two of the Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series, “Stillwater,” which is set to premiere with six episodes Friday, March 18. A seventh episode, “One Drop Makes an Ocean,” will launch on Friday, April 15 in celebration of Earth Day, April 22.

About ‘Stillwater’

The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

In the special Earth Day episode, Stillwater shows the kids his worm farm and other things he does to live green, which inspires them to come up with more ways to help the Earth.

“Stillwater” is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, which spawned additional popular titles featuring the wise panda Stillwater, and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee, and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater” was developed for television in collaboration with changemaker Mallika Chopra, author and CEO of Chopra Global, a health company at the intersection of science and spirituality. The creators of “Stillwater” partnered with Chopra to imagine and deliver a series that teaches children how to be more mindful and meditative, and how to slow down to make thoughtful, empathetic decisions. Since its debut, the series has been globally praised and recognized with awards for its positive impact on kids’ families around the world.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related