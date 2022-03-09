Yesterday at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ held the world premiere event for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” the highly anticipated limited series executive produced by and starring Oscar-nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapts the story for the screen and serves as executive producer.

The six-episode moving series about family, memory and legacy debuts globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included executive producer and star Samuel L. Jackson, creator and executive producer Walter Mosley, executive producers Diane Houslin, Eli Selden, David Levine and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, directors Debbie Allen and Guillermo Navarro, as well as cast members Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Omar Miller, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Damon Gupton, DeRon Horton, Patrick Walker, Martin Bradford, Denise Burse, Charity Jordan, Enoch King, Sonya Eddy, Avangeline Friedlander and Percy Daggs IV.

Hailing from Apple Studios, in “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” Samuel L. Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

Alongside Mosley and Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

