As noted by AppleInsider, iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands in new colors are now available at the Apple Store.

The US$49 MagSafe silicone cases compatible with all models of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lines now come in Lemon Zest, Nectarine, Blue Fog, and Eucalyptus colors. The $35 iPhone SE case is now available in Abyss Blue.

The $99 Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch now comes in Flamingo, Starlight, and Bright Green, at $99. The $49 Sport Band now comes in Bright Green, Lemon Zest, and Blue Fog. The $49 Sport Loop selection is now available in Lavender Gray/Light Lilac, Nectarine/Peony, Oat Milk/Lemon Zest, Blue Jay/Abyss Blue, and Midnight Eucalyptus option.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related