Neither a new 13-inch MacBook Pro nor a new MacBook Air made an appearance at Apple’s Peek Performance” event yesterday However, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a updated version of the latter with a new form factor and more colors will arrive this year.

He says the laptop could hit the mass production phase in the second or third quarter of 2022. Kuo added that the upcoming MacBook Air won’t have a mini LED display, but did claim that the device will feature an M1 chip.

Some rumors have said the next version of the consumer laptop will eliminate the “wedge” design in favor of a more uniform form factor. Rumors also expect the next MacBook Air to sport a notch a la the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

