AMD has introduced the AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU for the existing Intel-based Mac Pro lineup.

Here’s how it’s described by AMD: The AMD Radeon Pro W6000X series graphics cards powered by AMD RDNA 2 architecture, featuring up to 80 powerful enhanced Compute Units and all new AMD Infinity Cache, engineered to deliver exceptional performance to power through a wide variety of demanding professional applications and workloads.

The AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU has smaller transitions compared to the previous generation. It supports up to 512GB/secon bandwidth with GDDR6 memory. The W6600X is an US$300 upgrade for the base ‌Mac Pro‌.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related