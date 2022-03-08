Now this is the external display I’ve long wanted for my MacBook Pro: the Studio Display that Apple debuted today at its “Peek Performance” event. (Look for my upcoming review.)

In a nutshell, it features an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

Design and display details

The Studio Display boasts an all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees.

The Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation.

The Studio Display is pictured with a MacBook Pro.

The Studio Display serves up over 14.7 million pixels with With 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for over one billion colors. True Tone technology automatically adjusts the display’s color temperature as the environment changes for a more natural viewing experience.

An anti-reflective coating enables low reflectivity for better comfort and readability. For workspaces with bright light sources, including sunlight, Studio Display offers a nano-texture glass option (though it will cost you). Nano-texture glass, first introduced on Pro Display XDR, scatters light to further minimize glare while delivering outstanding image quality.

Camera and audio system

Featuring the A13 Bionic chip, the Studio Display packs an advanced camera and audio system. It includes a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a feature that automatically keeps users centered in the frame as they move around for even more engaging video calls. This is the first time Center Stage has been available on a Mac.

The Studio Display also includes a studio-quality, three-microphone array with a low noise floor. It also features a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system, which Apple says is the best ever created for Mac,.

There are four force-cancelling woofers and two high-performance tweeters. The speakers also support spatial audio for music and video with Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity

The Studio Display has three USB-C ports that deliver speeds up to 10Gb/s. Thunderbolt port enables users to connect Studio Display and any connected peripherals to their Mac with a single cable. The same cable also delivers 96W of power to a Mac notebook, allowing Studio Display to even fast-charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro. And up to three Studio Displays can be connected to a MacBook Pro.

To complement the design of Studio Display, there’s a new silver-and-black color option for Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse that customers can purchase separately.

Studio Display with Accessories

Pricing and availability

The Studio Display are available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, March 18.

The Studio Display costs US$1,599, and $1,499 for education. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at apple.com/store. The nano-texture glass option adds $300 to the price, while the tilt-and-height adjustable stand ads $400.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad ($199), Magic Trackpad ($149 US), and Magic Mouse ($99) in the new silver-and-black color option are available at apple.com/store.

