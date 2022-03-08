Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From MacRumors: Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera.

° From Cult of Mac: Google says that the latest version of the Chrome browser beats the macOS version of Apple’s Safari in benchmark tests.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has no plans to shutdown the App Store in Russia. However, it is disabling search ads for the time being.

° From iMore: Multiple sources, including several VPN providers and app data service Sensor Tower, tell iMore that VPN reliance has increased massively in Russia in recent days.

° From AppleInsider: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is the latest presenter of an Apple Fitness+ “Time to Walk” edition, released in time to mark Women’s History Month.

° From the Wall Street Journal: The Big A? The Fruit Company? Why the maker of iPhones must not be named.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related