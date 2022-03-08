At today’s “Peek Performance,” Apple has introduced a new iPad Air with the Apple-designed M1 chip.

Available in a new array of colors, it also features the new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and 5G on cellular models — starting at the same price as its predecessor. Apple says that advanced cameras and compatibility with the latest accessories enable users, including content creators, gamers, and students, to push the boundaries of creativity, productivity, and self expression.

The new iPad Air will be available to order beginning Friday, March 11, from apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the US, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of US$599 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $749. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.

