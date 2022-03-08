Apple’s iPhone has seven spots in the top 10 list of smartphones sold worldwide, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

That was the tech giant’s best showing ever, notes the research group. The top 10 best-selling smartphone models contributed 19% to the total global smartphone unit sales in 2021, compared to 16% in 2020, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker. Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi were the only brands that made it to the 2021 top 10 list.

The top five models in 2021 were from Apple. The iPhone 12 was the best-selling model, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11. The top three models contributed 41% to Apple’s total sales.

The pending demand for 5G upgrades by a strong and loyal iOS user base and push from carriers led the iPhone 12 series volumes, according to Counterpoint. Besides, the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 series shifted some holiday season demand to the initial months of 2021.

Counterpoint says the latest iPhone 13 series is performing well with the iPhone 13 becoming the best-selling model in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro.

