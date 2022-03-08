Apple has announced two new colors for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13: alpine green and green.

The lineup features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and includes the A15 Bionic chip, 5G experience, cutting-edge camera systems, and long battery life. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz.

The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

