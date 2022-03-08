Let the Apple Car rumors roll on. Apple has been granted a patent (number 11,267,360) for a “modular charging system for vehicles.”

About the patent

The rumored vehicle is expected to be an electric car that’s possible self-driving. In the patent data, Apple says that electric cars are charged from prevalent legacy alternating current power outlets of the existing infrastructure. An on-board charger (OBC) is included in the vehicle to enable convenient charging of its battery.

Apple says that by having the OBC on the car, the charging infrastructure can be less expensive (e.g., not every charger needs power conversion electronics, and some may pass AC power directly from a power grid to the car). The power level that can be achieved using an on-board charger is practically limited by size and weight considerations for equipment installed in the vehicle, which causes long charge times.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent with technical details: “Systems and methods for modular charging of vehicles are described. For example, a method may include connecting a vehicle to a charger using a charging plug interface that includes a first pair of conductors connected to alternating current terminals of an on-board alternating current-to-direct current converter of the vehicle and a second pair of conductors connected to terminals of a battery of the vehicle; and charging the battery of the vehicle via direct current flowing through the second pair of conductors concurrent with charging of the battery via alternating current flowing through the first pair of conductors to power the on-board alternating current to direct current converter.”

When might we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

