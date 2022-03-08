U.S. PIRG, an organization that “advocates for the public interest,” has released a “Failing the Fix” report that ranks the most popular cell phone and laptop makers in terms of repairability. Apple is given “D” and “F” grades.

The report is designed to “help consumers pick more repairable products, and incentivize manufacturers to support repair.” France has required manufacturers to publish a repair score, from 0 to 10, with their products since January 2021. In order to grade manufacturers on their support for repair and Right to Repair, U.S. PIRG, with assistance from iFixit.com, has accumulated French repair scores across 187 devices from 10 prominent manufacturers. The grade also reflects companies’ record of lobbying against Right to Repair, or membership in associations which are prominent Right to Repair opponents.

When it comes to laptop and smartphone repairability, Apple lost big points for its active lobbying against Right to Repair and support for other trade groups who are most visible in opposition.

