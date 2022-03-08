As expected, at today’s “Peek Performance” event, Apple announced a new iPhone SE. Its upgrades include the performance of the A15 Bionic processor.

Apple says this powers advanced camera capabilities and speeds up tasks ranging from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality. The new iPhone SE also gets 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability.

It comes in three colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at US$429.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone SE beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

Customers can get the iPhone SE for $17.87 a month before trade-in from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. It’s also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

