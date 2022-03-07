The folks behind the Unclutter — a files, notes, and clipboard manager for the Mac — has launched a fundraising campaign to support Ukraine. The app’s team lives and works in Kyvi, Ukraine.

Here’s how the Unclutter team says the campaign works: They’ll offer Unclutter at any price you choose – starting from $10 (50% off the regular price) up to $1,000 per license. All revenue will be transferred to Ukrainian charity funds (National Bank of Ukraine’s official account for supporting Ukrainian Army, Humanitarian Fund of Ministry of Social Politics), as well as to volunteers who we personally know and trust.

This campaign is active from March, 7 to April, 7. “By the end of it, we’ll publish a complete report highlighting the amount of money we received and how we spent it,” says the Unclutter team. “We’re not getting anything from this campaign – it’s strictly for charity purposes.”

