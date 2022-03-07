Apple is the first personal computer vendor to officially stop all sales in Russia. If other vendors follow suit, in the short term, there could be a reallocation of devices from Russia to other European markets, easing the order backlogs of recent quarters, according to a new report from Canalys.

The research group says Russia will likely turn to Chinese vendors to bypass Western sanctions. Chinese vendors, such as Lenovo, Acer and Asus, which have ambitions in Western markets, will find themselves in a delicate position regarding their responses to the Ukraine conflict.

According to Canalys, in Western Europe, HP and Lenovo dominated the personal computer market throughout 2021. HP secured its leadership position with 4.44 million units shipped and took 26% of the overall market and 35% of the commercial market in quarter four of 2021. Lenovo followed closely with 4.41 million units shipped and a 25% overall share.

It edged out HP to take top spot for full-year 2021, with 16.8 million units shipped. Dell, Apple and Acer rounded out the top five in quarter four of 2021 with 16%, 11% and 8% shares respectively

