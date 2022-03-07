Apple TV+’s “Foundation” series was recognized for Best Use of HDR – episodic TV and was received by VFX Supervisor Mike Enriquez at the 2022 Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards.

The awards were presented by Epic Games, which awarded 21 statuettes for distinguished creative and technical achievement during its twelfth annual awards ceremony March 4 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

About ‘Foundation’

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast, the adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related