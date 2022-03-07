Comcast and Apple have announced the launch of Apple TV+ across Comcast’s entertainment platforms in the U.S., including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.

The streaming service will begin its rollout on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV today and will be available across all eligible devices in the coming days. Apple TV+ launched on Sky devices (Sky Q and Sky Glass) in the UK and Europe in December.

From March 15 through March 21, Apple will offer Xfinity customers a preview of some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films across X1, Flex and Stream, no sign-up or sign-in required. Xfinity customers will be able to enjoy the first seasons of many of its most popular shows, as well as the Apple Original film “Greyhound.”

Additionally, Xfinity customers who are not currently Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they sign-up via their Xfinity device by April 25.

Customers can access Apple TV+ by saying “Apple TV+” into their voice remote or by saying the name of a desired title from the streaming service (like, “Ted Lasso” or “The Morning Show”).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related