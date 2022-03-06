Apple finished work on an external display “months ago” and it could be unveiled at Tuesday’s “Peek Performance” event, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest Power On newsletter. Although he’s not including that in the “most likely” announcement category.

Instead here’s what he’s expecting:

An iPhone SE that includes 5G support, a faster processor and improved cameras.

A new iPad Air that will put it on par with last year’s iPad mini. That means it will retain its same design from 2020 but add optional 5G support, the A15 chip and Center Stage for the FaceTime camera.

At least one new Mac with Apple Silicon — most likely a new Mac mini and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

A “fourth wild” card announcement could be a 27-inch iMac Pro, a new, smaller Mac Pro, or an aforementioned new external display. The latter would be a monitor that would be more affordable than the $5,000 Apple Pro Display XDR.

Gurman also adds this: It’s also only the first of many events this year, so Apple’s product news will be released gradually. The company has a lot to announce during 2022. It’s gearing up to debut the iPhone 14, three new Apple Watches and more Macs, and could potentially give a preview of its mixed-reality headset later in the year.

How to watch the “Peek Performance” event:

You can watch the “Peek Performance” event by viewing it on Apple’s YouTube page or on the Apple’s Events webpage. You can also tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device.

