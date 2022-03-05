On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are this week’s picks.

° Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is now available for all customers in the mainland U.S. with an expanded library of games and new features.

The Prime Gaming Channel brings Amazon Prime customers an offer to try a rotating selection of free games on Luna, and all players can now access even more games by subscribing to the new Retro Channel and Jackbox Games Channel. New Luna features include Live Broadcasting to Twitch and the Luna Phone Controller, which is available in the Luna Controller app for iPhone and Android phones.

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming service that lets you play games on Macs, iPhones, iPds, Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, and Android phones. It offers a variety of channels to choose from, bringing great content from multiple genres.

° Apple has updated Safari Technology Preview 141.The upgrade includes bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Safari Technology Preview offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. You can experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions. Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

° Dropbox has finally released a stable version of its macOS app that’s designed for Apple Silicon (M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max) Macs.

The updated Dropbox app should automatically download on compatible Macs. You can find more info here.

° Video game publisher 505 Games‘ Puzzle Quest 3 (PQ3), a new installment to the puzzle-RPG franchise, is free-to-play on Steam Early Access, App Store and Google Play Stores. The sequel features head-to-head battles. Players can also expect frequent content updates, daily quests, and weekly events on the product roadmap ahead.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related