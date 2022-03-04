Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From Mashable: Apple Maps now marks Crimea as part of Ukraine outside Russia.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s move to pull out of Russia will likely be followed by other technology giants as the crisis in Ukraine continues, according to a Wedbush analyst.

° From CNBC: Two Republican lawmakers are pressing Apple and the Federal Bureau of Investigation about spyware made by the Israeli company NSO Group.

° From The Mac Observer: A new study finds that iPhone MagSafe technology is dangerous for folks with cardiac devices.

° From The Elec: Samsung has starting developing more advanced OLED panels that could be used in future iPads and Macs.

° From Nikkei Asia: Taiwan reported a massive blackout on Thursday that is affecting its two biggest cities as well as its most important iPhone processor production hub.

° From iMore: Apple’s premium reseller in Russia, re:Store, has reopened in Russia after closing temporarily. But prices are up 50%.

° From Nova Credit: Nova Credit has expanded its engineering team with the appointment of Yacine Azmi, who once worked at Apple, as Head of Engineering.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, Jeff Carlson, the author of the new Adobe Photoshop Elements Visual Quickstart Guide, helps us understand who this version of Photoshop is for and what makes it different. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related