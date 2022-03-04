Over the years, I’ve collected lots of nifty T-shirts from trade shows I’ve covered — mainly the late, lamented Macworld Expos held in Boston, San Francisco, New York, Tokyo, and Paris. Over the next few weeks I’ll be “modeling” some of the items in my collection.

Today I’m pictured wearing a T-shirt celebrating the launch of Mac OS X. In the 1990s Apple was trying to determine a operating system strategy as the original (and revolutionary) Mac OS work was getting a bit long in the tooth.

After the Copland project was cancelled in 1996, bought NeXT (the company founded by Steve Jobs after he left Apple) and its NeXTSTEP operating system. The technology would serve as the foundation of OS X and facilitated Jobs return to the company he helped found. The first version of Mac OS X debuted in 2001. But it wasn’t until Mac OS X 10.2 (Jaguar) rolled out on Aug. 23, 2002, that the operating system seemed truly polished. Now it’s evolved into macOS.

