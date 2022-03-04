Apple TV+s “Severance” series and acclaimed “CODA’ movie are among the top 10 most-watched streamed films and shows the week of Feb. 24 to March 2, according to Reelgood, a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine.

The top 10 list includes, in descending order, “Euphoria” (HBO Max), “Free Guy” (HBO Max and Disney), “Severance” (Apple TV+), “Inventing Anna” (Netflix), “The King’s Man” (HBO Max and Hulu), “West Side Story” (HBO Max and Disney+), “Nightmare Alley” (HBO Max and Hulu), “Reacher” (Amazon Prime Video), “CODA” (Apple TV+), and “Vikings: Valhalla” (Netflix).

Reelgood’s Top 10 ranking is based on streams and engagement on the platform in the United States across all SVOD (subscription video on demand) and AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) services amongst millions of users in the United States. Data is deduplicated at the user-title level.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related