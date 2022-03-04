Apple TV+ has signed an overall deal extension with Jonathan Tropper, the executive producer/showrunner of the “See” series starring Jason Momoa, reports Deadline. In addition to continuing to shepherd that series, currently in production on Season 3, under the new three-year pact Tropper will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his banner Tropper Ink.

Tropper, a screenwriter and novelist, joined“See’ as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2 under a three-year overall deal with Apple TV+ he entered in 2019, notes Deadline. Prior to “See,” Tropper created and ran the drama series “Warrior,” which did two seasons on Cinemax, executive producing it alongside Justin Lin and Shannon Lee. He remains an executive producer on the series as it moves over to HBO Max for Season 3.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related