Apple TV+ has announced a season two renewal of the comedy series “Acapulco.” The Spanish and English-language series, which currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from its season one run, stars executive producer Eugenio Derbez, who recently took home a SAG Award as part of the celebrated ensemble of Apple Original Film, “CODA.” “Acapulco” will begin production on season two this spring, once again filming on location in Mexico.

About ‘Acapulco’

Here’s how the series is described: “Acapulco” tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Season two picks up right on the heels of season one. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home, and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. In the present day, Older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez, who also narrates the series) arrives in Acapulco, where he encounters various people from his past — for better and worse.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Derbez includes Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related