Apple has a set an April 11 deadline for corporate employees to return to the office in the U.S. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman tweets.

What’s more Apple has dropped mask requirements for most corporate employees and some retail workers. The tech giant has already rescinded its mask mandate for customers at many locations.

Beginning today Apple will no longer require employees at a small number of retail stores to wear masks. As noted by The Mac Observer, the company says that as more regions lift mask requirements and new COVID-19 cases decline, masks will become optional for employees at more retail stores.

Also this from Bloomberg: The company told staff that masks for vaccinated corporate employees are now optional at offices in regions where local indoor-mask mandates have been eliminated. It also told retail staff at a small number of locations that masks for employees will become optional on Friday. Over time — as more regions drop their mandates and cases decline — masks will become optional for employees at more locations.

