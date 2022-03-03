Apple has announced a March Keynote event dubbed “Peek Performance” for Tuesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. (Pacific). With the word “peek” in the title, I’m guessing that the tech giant will preview some products that won’t ship for weeks, perhaps even months.

My predictions

I think Apple will unveil new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air (version 5), and a new Apple Silicon Mac or two. The latter category will likely include an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new Mac mini, both with an M2 chip (the successor to the M1 processor).

I think the smartphone and tablet will go on sale the week of, or week after, the “Peek Performance” event. The M2 Macs will probably ship in April or May.

However, I feel there’s a chance that Apple may preview the long-anticipated 27-inch (or bigger) iMac (iMac Pro?) and even the long-rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset. If so, the super-sized all-in-one probably won’t ship until at least June. And the “Apple Glasses” almost certainly won’t arrive until year’s end — if not early 2023.

How to watch the ‘Peek Performance’ event

You can watch the “Peek Performance” event by viewing it on Apple’s YouTube page or on the Apple’s Events webpage. You can also tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device.

